Effort to crack Big Tech’s legal shield gains bipartisan momentum

Bipartisan support for a pair of Senate bills that would force social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to change their content moderation policies could mark a turning point in Washington’s ongoing efforts to maintain greater control over Silicon Valley.

Both Republicans and Democrats have frequently criticized a landmark 1996 law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, that protects online companies from being sued for third-party content posted on their sites. Section 230 is credited with fostering the technology sector’s rapid growth in the past two decades, even as some have argued it gives large companies too much power.

Until recently, however, those criticisms have largely reflected partisan gripes, with Republicans, including President Donald Trump, accusing Facebook and Twitter of censoring conservatives and Democrats such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi complaining the companies have failed to effectively rein in disinformation and violent user content. As a result, bipartisan proposals have been elusive.

But with one bipartisan bill, authored by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., expected to win committee approval this week and another benefiting from the support of Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., changes to Section 230 seem more likely than ever.