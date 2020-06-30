Climate panel urges sweeping change, deep carbon cuts

House Democrats will on Tuesday reveal a sweeping slate of recommendations to address climate change by lowering emissions, investing in low-carbon industries, pulling away from high-pollution sectors and speeding the shift away from fossil fuels.

The suggestions, included in a report by the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, are by turns highly technical and granular as well as expansive in scope. The report includes some cost and benefit estimates for certain policies, but it does not include a cost for the Democrats' entire plan, which likely includes thousands of steps and has not been turned into legislative language.

To achieve net-zero emissions in the U.S. by 2050 the authors detail a national energy standard for the electric utility sector, a robust federal presence in electric vehicles, an overhaul of U.S. railroads, a crackdown on methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, an investment in carbon-capture equipment and a phasedown of hydrofluorocarbons, a family of potent gases used as refrigerants, canisters and aerosols.

The report endorses the idea of a carbon tax, though it does not use that politically fraught phrase. Still, the committee notes that a tax on industries that emit greenhouse gases is not a panacea.

For a fair and effective outcome, "Congress should establish a carbon pricing system designed to achieve America’s economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal of net-zero by no later than 2050," the report reads. It adds that "Congress should consider a carbon price as only one tool to complement a suite of policies to achieve deep pollution reductions and strengthen community resilience to climate impacts. Carbon pricing is not a silver bullet."