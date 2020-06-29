What full Democratic control of Washington could mean in 2021

ANALYSIS — It’s far too early for Democrats to measure the drapes. But with coronavirus cases spiking, former Vice President Joe Biden surging and at-risk Senate GOP incumbents faltering, it’s worth considering the implications of a Democratic sweep on Nov. 3.

The incoming administration and Democratic leaders would have to move fast and pick their spots: The president’s party almost always loses seats in midterm elections. They’d have less than 18 months to put points on the board before lawmakers go into self-preservation mode.

They won’t have a big margin for error. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales sees the House breakdown staying about where it is, give or take five Democratic seats. So Speaker Nancy Pelosi may only be able to lose 10 to 20 votes and still pass bills without GOP support. Meanwhile, a massive Senate wave, extending to states like Kansas where no Democratic senator has won since 1932, probably has a ceiling of around 55 Democratic votes.

Progressives pine for the “nuclear option,” or eliminating the 60-vote filibuster threshold. But institutionalists, including left-wing icon Bernie Sanders of Vermont, know the shoe eventually ends up on the other foot. After Democratic Leader Harry Reid went nuclear for most of President Barack Obama’s nominees, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did the same for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court picks.

Sanders, who’s in line to become Budget Committee chairman, instead wants to expand the use of budget reconciliation, which allows bills to pass with simple majorities but is generally limited to fiscal policy actions.