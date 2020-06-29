Road ahead: Defense discussions dominate, plus infrastructure week in the House

Defense policy discussions will attract most of the attention in the halls of Congress this week, as the Senate takes up the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill on the floor and the House Armed Services Committee marks up its version.

Senate floor consideration will include a timely debate over the naming of U.S. military bases and other assets for Confederate military figures. The base text coming out of committee includes language that would require the Pentagon to change the names within three years, though the White House has said the president would not sign such a bill.

Aside from the Confederate conflagration, this year’s defense policy bill shied away from most contentious areas.

The coronavirus pandemic is partly the reason for a smooth process so far, but Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., told CQ Roll Call many sticky issues were ironed out in committee.

On Monday evening, the Senate voted 89-4 on a motion to proceed to the defense bill.