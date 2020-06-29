ANALYSIS — In all likelihood, the question now is not whether Congress will act in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer, Derek Chauvin, but who will the voters blame because it failed to act?

In Washington, the policing debate has entered the realm of the political, with Election Day now just four months away.

There’s still a chance that Senate Republicans will alter their policing bill, drafted by South Carolina’s Tim Scott, in an attempt to win over the five additional Democrats they need to at least begin a debate on it. But it’s just as likely, if not more so, that they will seek to make a case to voters that they took the issue seriously, offered a response and were stymied.

In casting 45 votes against the Scott bill, Senate Democrats and Vermont independent Bernie Sanders indicated that they’re willing to make their own case to voters: that the GOP bill was so deeply flawed that it would not have made any difference at all in protecting African Americans from police brutality. They are saying it was not worth passing, even if only as a stopgap measure until such time as Democrats have full control of Congress and the White House and can do more.

In their rhetoric leading up to the 55-45 vote on July 24, five short of the 60 necessary to begin debate on the measure, senators seemed more interested in honing their political points than in fairly assessing their policy differences.