Gilead says it will charge $3,120 per patient for COVID-19 drug

Gilead will begin charging U.S. patients for the experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir in two weeks, the company and the government announced Monday, as cases surge and hospitalizations reach crisis levels in several states.

Remdesivir is among the few drugs with promising evidence that it can help COVID-19 patients, with data showing it can modestly hasten recovery time in some people but is not proven to prevent deaths. The coronavirus-related disease has led to at least 502,634 worldwide deaths.

The company initially donated a six-week supply of the drug to states and territories. The final cases of donated supply will ship today, senior administration officials said.

Patients with private insurance will be charged $3,120 for a five-day course of treatment. That's $520 per vial. The company will charge the Indian Health Service, the Coast Guard and the departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense a lower price: $2,340 for a five-day course of treatment, or $390 per vial. The amount patients will pay out of pocket will vary depending on insurance coverage.

It's not clear what uninsured patients will be charged, but senior Trump administration officials indicated on a call with reporters Monday that treatment for uninsured individuals could be paid for through a $100 billion fund approved by Congress to compensate hospitals for lost revenue.