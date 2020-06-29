House panel demands Pentagon briefing on Russian bounties

House Armed Services Committee leaders have pressed the Pentagon for a briefing by Tuesday on reports that Russian spies have been paying insurgents in Afghanistan to kill U.S. troops.

Adam Smith, D-Wash., the committee's chairman, and Mac Thornberry of Texas, the panel's top Republican, requested the briefing and have yet to finalize it, Thornberry told reporters Monday, saying: "It will not be acceptable to delay."

"It is absolutely essential that we get the information and be able to judge its credibility," Thornberry said of the reports about Russian payments to any Taliban-linked militants who kill Americans.

In a statement, Smith said "it is imperative" the committee receive detailed answer from the Defense Department.

"The American people – and our service members – deserve to know the truth about what the White House knew about these Russian operations that may have directly resulted in the deaths of American service members," Smith said. "We must find out exactly what was known, and when it was known to hold the appropriate Administration officials and the Russian government accountable."