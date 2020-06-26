White House says cutting COVID-19 spread a matter of patriotism

Vice President Mike Pence warned Friday of a “precipitous” rise in coronavirus infections across the country, 10 days after he dismissed data on rising cases as a media distortion.

Pence urged people, especially young Americans, to take on the personal responsibility of limiting transmission. Pence said half of new cases had occurred in people under 35 years old.

“Now is the time for everybody to do their part,” Pence said.

Case numbers are rising in 26 states, and those states account for 62 percent of the U.S. population, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, with crisis-level hospitalizations in several Southern states. This week, the number of U.S. daily infections rose to its highest rate since late April, when hard-hit New York was experiencing a surge.

Pence dismissed the possibility of a new surge of cases in a Wall Street Journal opinion column 10 days ago.