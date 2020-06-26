Border wall funding fight expected to head to Supreme Court

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that the Trump administration does not have the authority to transfer billions of dollars in military funds to help finance the construction of the president’s long-promised border wall, potentially sending the fight back to the Supreme Court.

In a 2-1 ruling, the appeals panel said the administration violated the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution, which gives Congress exclusive funding powers, when it transferred $2.5 billion slated for other purposes.

“Here, the Executive Branch lacked independent constitutional authority to authorize the transfer of funds,” Chief Judge Sidney Thomas wrote in the majority opinion. “Therefore, the transfer of funds here was unlawful.”

The panel also affirmed a lower district court’s order blocking the transfer of funds for the construction of the wall. A Supreme Court ruling had allowed the construction to continue with the reshuffled Pentagon funds while the particulars of the case were hammered out in the courts.

The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union in 2019 on behalf of the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition.