Screening of unaccompanied minors amid pandemic questioned

Nearly 2,000 unaccompanied minors have been turned away at the southern border since the Trump administration implemented a public health order amid the pandemic, according to a top Homeland Security official, who gave lawmakers conflicting answers Thursday on whether those children were first screened for signs of torture, trafficking or other types of abuse.

At a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, Mark Morgan, the acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, testified that all of the children were screened to make sure they didn’t potentially qualify for asylum. But some lawmakers noted that contradicted what he submitted in written testimony before Thursday’s hearing.

In those remarks, Morgan said initial asylum screenings on unaccompanied minors have been conducted only on a case-by-case basis, “when it is not possible to return a minor to his or her home country or when an agent or officer suspects trafficking or sees signs of illness.”

But Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., noted that “the regulation is that all unaccompanied minors are screened,” not just when border agents see signs of abuse or torture.

Morgan did not say how many children have made it through initial screenings and who would then be processed into the care of a Health and Human Services agency that oversees detained minors. But Morgan said anytime a child traveling alone is turned back at the border, his agency works with other countries to ensure that minor is safe.