From activist to insider, a former Pelosi staffer watches Black Lives Matter go mainstream

Shortly after the August 2014 killing of Michael Brown, Taylor Griffin began marching with other young people in Washington in protest of police violence.

But there was one thing that set her apart from her fellow marchers. She was a press assistant for then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Her activism and association with the leader of the Democratic Party made her a target of right-wing outlets like the Daily Caller, which did a couple of stories on her protest participation and an incident involving D.C. police.

But Griffin says that despite the criticism, Pelosi had her back.

“One of the things she told me was that she was very proud of me,” says Griffin, who would become Pelosi’s press secretary by age 25. “To hear that she supported me and understood the issues, it really meant the world to me and speaks volumes about who she is.”