Marcia Fudge on what it’s like to be a Delta Sigma Theta in DC

“You’d be surprised at how many Deltas work on Capitol Hill today,” says Rep. Marcia L. Fudge.

The sorority has been a through line of the Ohio Democrat’s career. She first came to Washington in 1999, as a favor to her friend and Delta sister Stephanie Tubbs Jones, who had just been elected to Congress.

Now Fudge holds the same seat as her former boss and has served in the House for more than a decade. That wasn’t the plan, but it seemed like the best way to honor Tubbs Jones, who died suddenly in 2008 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

When she looks back to her days as a staffer, Fudge sees a few things that haven’t changed since then. For one, she says, “there are many, many qualified people of color who never get an opportunity outside of offices of people of color.” As for her Delta Sigma Theta network, it is going strong, and now includes six other sitting House members. “We have very, very strong bonds,” she says.

Q: How did you come to work for Tubbs Jones?