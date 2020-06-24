The Justice Department rushed to launch an antitrust investigation of automakers and California last year after President Donald Trump complained about their emissions agreement with the state, according to a whistleblower who told House members the probe “did not appear to be in good faith" and began on legally dubious grounds.

John W. Elias, a career attorney at the department, told the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday that political appointees at DOJ directed staff to begin an antitrust investigation against the four car companies and California.

Elias tied that direction to a series of messages the president posted on Twitter Aug. 21, 2019, in which he criticized an agreement California reached in July with four auto firms — Ford, Honda, BMW and Volkswagen — to meet lower vehicle emission standards than the Trump administration sought.

In a series of statements that day, Trump said Henry Ford would be “very disappointed” in his namesake company today and that modern cars are unsafe and expensive because of California regulations.

“The day after the tweets, Antitrust Division political leadership instructed staff to initiate an investigation that day,” Elias said. “Accordingly, the investigation opening memorandum is dated August 22, and the August 22 opening date is reflected in internal tracking records.”