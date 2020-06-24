HHS responds to worries over test site changes

The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday sought to address concerns as the administration shifts the last of its COVID-19 community testing sites to state control, saying federal aid would come in a different form.

The 13 sites in Illinois, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Texas are the last federally run sites out of 41 originally established across the country. Seven sites are in hard-hit Texas, where cases are climbing. Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir said the sites were always meant to be a temporary solution as the country worked to ramp up testing capacity in traditional health care settings.

Giroir said the 13 sites will continue to get federal funding through $11 billion recently provided to states to aid with testing. The transitioning sites will also continue to receive federally acquired supplies.

“Let me say definitively that we are moving to increase testing, both the numbers, the quantity and the targeting on social vulnerability,” he said. “And we will continue to do that and that is what the mantra is of this organization.”

The United States is currently conducting between 15 million and 20 million tests per week, with the goal of performing between 40 million and 50 million this fall.