After jobless cases soared, states seek to root out the fraud

Organized fraud rings have allegedly bilked state unemployment agencies as they distribute billions of dollars of federal pandemic aid, but hard data available is mostly coming from states publicizing their own effort to combat the losses.

Maine's Labor Department reported last week that it had rejected 3,500 initial claims and 8,400 continuing claims as likely imposter fraud, with more than 20,000 suspect claims overall. The department said some benefits will be held up while claimants verify their identities.

“We regret that some people with legitimate claims must take this extra step to receive their benefits, but it is necessary to do this verification in order to ensure that criminals stealing innocent people’s personal information are not receiving money meant for the people of Maine,” Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a June 18 statement.

As state agencies distribute funds Congress provided to contain the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the caseload in some states in recent weeks suggest that suspected fraud was an ingredient in the soaring claims of the past three months. And reduced caseloads may to some extent reflect success in detecting the fraud.

In Maine, for example, the nearly 12,000 cases of rejected benefits reported last week represent a significant portion of a caseload of 65,600 as of June 6. That caseload was down almost 13,000 from the week before, but is still more than seven times the 8,732 receiving benefits in the week ending March 7 before the pandemic set off widespread business shutdowns.