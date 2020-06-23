John Bolton fatigue sets in, just as bookstores reopen

“Lacerating yet tiresome” is how Publishers Weekly describes the experience of reading John Bolton’s book. The same may go for selling it.

Bookstores in Washington are reopening, just in time for the Tuesday publication of “The Room Where It Happened,” the much-hyped account from President Donald Trump’s onetime national security adviser.

In an ordinary month, such a big title would have warranted a special midnight release at Kramerbooks. The iconic spot in the Dupont Circle neighborhood has attracted its fair share of political shoppers over the years, from Monica Lewinsky to Barack Obama. But the store just reopened to browsers on Monday, so the plan for now is a simple display, positioned near the entrance.

“The goal is to make the book front and center, but also make sure people who just want to come in and grab it can do that” without getting near anyone else, said manager Jim Jurczak.

The memoir promises to expose a scattershot president obsessed with reelection. If you flip through a copy but remain unimpressed, don’t put it back where it was. Kramerbooks has set up a designated area for books that need sanitation, one of several new precautions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.