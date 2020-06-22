Virginia GOP taps Marine veteran to take on Rep. Jennifer Wexton

Marine veteran Aliscia Andrews won the GOP nomination Saturday to take on Rep. Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s suburban 10th District.

Andrews was chosen over three opponents at a 10th District GOP convention. The party did not release results.

"This Marine is ready to take the fight to @JenniferWexton," Andrews wrote on her Facebook page Saturday night. "On to November!"

The GOP has struggled to increase the number of women in its ranks. Andrews says in her campaign biography that she is used to working in male-dominated environments. As an example, she cites the experience working “exhausting shifts daily to provide analytical support to her installation when Osama Bin Laden was killed,” then going through 58 hours of labor with the birth of her first son two days later.

Her campaign website said she supports efforts by Virginia counties to become "Second Amendment sanctuaries" and would "never vote to infringe on our God-given right" to bear arms. She also said she opposes abortion and believes life begins at conception.