Interior watchdog to probe Park Police clash with demonstrators

More than two weeks after the U.S. Park Police and other federal law officers forcefully cleared Lafayette Square of protesters, the agency is under scrutiny from the Interior Department’s inspector general, Congress and the public over its tactics.

Interior’s Office of Inspector General, according to congressional sources, is investigating the role of the Park Police on June 1, when it and other law enforcement agencies and the National Guard used chemical gases, pepper balls, riot shields and batons to push demonstrators from the square. Afterward, President Donald Trump walked from the White House to St. John’s Church, where he held aloft a Bible for news cameras.

An announcement about the probe was expected from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Tuesday. Congressional Democrats and an independent demanded that the inspector general for Interior, Mark Greenblatt, open an investigation into the Park Police activities that day.

Citizens were demonstrating against police violence in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by Minneapolis police. A white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who has been indicted for murder, knelt on Floyd’s back and neck for nearly nine minutes — a killing that set off global protests.