House Armed Services panel takes on racism, pandemics

A House Armed Services subcommittee has put forth a number of provisions spurred by recent headlines — from ensuring the law requires the military to protect troops during pandemics to exploring the demographics of military officers to tracking extremism, including racist violence, in the ranks.

The panel is scheduled to vote Tuesday on its part of the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill.

The Military Personnel panel’s mark, obtained by CQ Roll Call ahead of its public release, would add a new statutory duty to the Defense secretary’s list: protection of the armed forces from infectious diseases and making certain the industrial base can provide the drugs, medical supplies and protective equipment troops need to achieve their missions in the face of disease outbreaks.

The House panel, led by California Democrat Jackie Speier, would also require a report on the demographic makeup of U.S. military officers, amid concerns that there are not enough Black or other minority officers in the upper ranks.

The measure also would add a question about racist or other forms of violent extremism to a Defense Department workplace survey.