Groups call on appropriators to increase funding for committees, member offices

As appropriators move toward marking up spending bills, a broad swath of advocacy groups interested in how Congress works is asking them to increase initial spending allocations — so-called 302(b)s — for the legislative branch by over $504 million, or 10 percent, saying it has been disproportionately underfunded for years.

The letter, sent on Monday to top appropriators and spearheaded by Demand Progress and the Lincoln Network, notes that while money appropriated for nondefense discretionary spending for the past 25 years has risen 55 percent, money for the legislative branch has increased at half that rate. Further, the funding increases spent on the legislative branch have gone toward security and infrastructure, while policy capacity has been largely overlooked, according to the groups.

The legislative branch’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget calls for the Capitol Police to get a salary boost from $379 million to $417 million over the previous year. General expenses, which include police cars, uniforms, weapons and security equipment, would jump from $85 million to $103 million. The total proposed Capitol Police budget is $520 million.

The budget of the Architect of the Capitol, which maintains the buildings and grounds of the Capitol complex, would rise from $120 million to $139 million.

“Since 1995, Capitol Police expenditures went up by 279 percent and Architect of the Capitol expenditures increased by 131 percent,” the letter states. “The Capitol Police and Architect of the Capitol now amount to 23 percent of overall legislative branch funding, or $1.16 billion. Funding for the entire legislative branch, excluding USCP and AOC, increased a mere 8 percent over the last ten years.”