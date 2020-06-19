Worry over unintended consequences freights Hong Kong debate

After staking out opposing maximalist positions on the future of Hong Kong in May, the United States and China this summer are in a tense wait-and-see period until Beijing finishes drafting a new national security measure for the semiautonomous territory and moves to enact it, possibly in August or September.

But Washington isn’t just sitting back and waiting for the anti-sedition law, which is expected to criminalize “any acts and activities” that jeopardize China’s national security, to go into effect.

In late May, President Donald Trump said his administration would start the process of curtailing the United States’ special relationship with Hong Kong. That announcement came on the heels of a finding by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Hong Kong was no longer sufficiently autonomous from China to warrant separate treatment as specified by the 1992 Hong Kong Policy Act.

Washington treats the island city as separate from mainland China on many matters related to trade, investment, export controls and visas.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are weighing many Hong Kong-related bills including bipartisan legislation from Sens. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., that would gradually impose penalties on foreign banks that do business with certain Chinese government officials involved in the Hong Kong crackdown.