Matt Gaetz describes himself as ‘single step-parent’ to Nestor Galban

Hours after making a surprise announcement Thursday on his personal Twitter account that he had a son named Nestor Galban, Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz continued to tout his family in the press and on his own podcast. However, there is still a lack of clarity about his relationship to the person he has described as his son.

In an interview with People magazine, Gaetz repeatedly refers to 19-year-old Galban as his son, but stops short of saying he had formally adopted Galban. “Our relationship as a family is defined by our love for each other, not by any paperwork,” he said in that interview. He would later elaborate on that in his podcast.

Gaetz tweeted on Thursday that Galban had legally come from Cuba six years ago and lives with him in Florida.

When reached by CQ Roll Call, Gaetz’s staff could not clarify further on the relationship. Data compiled by CQ Roll Call — and previously confirmed by Gaetz’s office — did not list the congressman as having any children during his two terms so far in Congress or as a House candidate.

“He’s part of my family story,” Gaetz told People magazine. He added that Galban is his son “in every conceivable way, and I can’t imagine loving him any more if he was my own flesh and blood.”