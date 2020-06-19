Hill recoils at proposed cut to Pentagon anti-pandemic effort

In February, as the coronavirus pandemic gathered steam worldwide, the Trump administration asked Congress to slash by more than a third the Pentagon’s spending on a program that helps other countries — and ultimately America — prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks.

The Biological Threat Reduction Program, funded at $203 million in the current fiscal year, is buried inside the Pentagon budget, which tops $700 billion. But it is the costliest U.S. program — and one of the largest in the world — focused on finding and fighting emerging global diseases as early as possible, experts said.

In fact, on Jan. 13, just a few weeks before the budget request for next year went to Capitol Hill, a lab in Thailand supported by the Pentagon program had discovered the first case of the new coronavirus outside of China.

Yet Defense Department officials have said the money they want to subtract from the biological threats program is needed instead for what the officials called more pressing defense initiatives.

These include upgrading the nuclear arsenal and developing the hypersonic weapons that President Donald Trump calls “super-duper missiles.”