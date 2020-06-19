GOP opposition may thwart Trump’s consumer safety nominee

The White House’s nominee to lead the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an independent government agency that issues recalls of dangerous products, is in jeopardy after two Republican senators said they would oppose her nomination.

At her confirmation hearing Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Nancy Beck, who worked at the American Chemistry Council — a chemical industry lobbying group — before joining the Trump administration, came under sharp criticism over delaying regulations to protect workers and consumers from chemical substances.

Democrats and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia zeroed in on Beck’s work with rules to address the health risks of and contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a group of human-made chemicals tied to a range of health problems. West Virginia is one of many states grappling with PFAS contamination.

Capito and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who is in a tough reelection race, said Wednesday they would oppose Beck’s nomination. Both cited her record on PFAS chemicals.

