Science to drive vaccine efforts, not politics, nominee pledges

The Army general tapped to lead the federal government’s efforts to develop and mass-produce a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year pledged Thursday to base his decisions on science and not politics.

Gen. Gustave Perna, nominated to be the chief operating officer for Operation Warp Speed, told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee that he thinks it is possible that the government will be able to produce 300 million doses of a vaccine by Jan. 1.

“What I thought was an aspirational goal 30 days ago when I was announced by the president, I have now come to the conclusion that it is more and more likely to occur,” he said.

Several Democrat senators, including Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii, pressed Perna on whether the U.S. would welcome cooperation from countries that are not traditional allies.

“I commit to working with all nations that we deem are friendly to our national security,” Perna said. Blumenthal noted that the U.S. often cooperates on a limited basis with hostile governments, including on trade deals, but Perna would not budge.