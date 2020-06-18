COVID-19 panel questions Fed effort to help small businesses

The Congressional Oversight Commission questioned whether the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending facilities have done enough to help smaller companies and workers during the coronavirus crisis, in a report released Thursday.

The commission’s second report on the Fed and Treasury Department’s handling of the $500 billion Congress provided in March to inject liquidity into the economy applauded the help for large corporations but worried that others were being left behind.

“In some areas of the economy, such as the ability of larger companies to issue debt to continue operations, the agencies’ actions have had a clear and powerful impact,” the commission wrote. “But there is less evidence that the actions of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve have been as beneficial for small and mid-sized businesses and state and local governments.”

Congress gave the Fed and Treasury $454 billion to set up emergency lending facilities to help otherwise solvent companies, nonprofits and state and local governments weather the sharp revenue crunch caused by COVID-19 lockdowns. The commission is tasked with overseeing this money and another $46 billion earmarked for bailing out airlines and national security contractors.

To date, the Fed has said how $195 billion will be allocated among five facilities — out of 11 total it has announced since the pandemic started — that could support up to $2 trillion in loans and asset purchases. But only two of those programs are currently operational, and only $6.7 billion has been spent so far.