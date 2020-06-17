Senate spending bills face delay over amendment fight

Senate appropriators have hit an impasse over a Democratic push to add spending to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and policy changes affecting police departments in next year's spending bills, threatening to further push back the already-delayed fiscal 2021 markup process.

The committee was expected to begin marking up the dozen spending bills next week, but as of Wednesday that prospect seemed unlikely.

"Funding the government is a serious responsibility, and I will not allow the appropriations process to be hijacked and turned into a partisan sideshow," Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby said in a statement.

Shelby, R-Ala., and ranking member Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., have been negotiating for weeks over how to divide $1.4 trillion among the dozen annual funding bills. At the same time, subcommittee panel leaders have been in talks over avoiding contentious policy riders so that bills could advance to the Senate floor with bipartisan support.

The full committee was preparing to mark up as many as three of the 12 bills next week, with four more on tap the following week before the chamber recesses for two weeks. Those markups won’t happen unless Democrats drop their request to debate spending bill amendments pertaining to pandemic aid and "social justice reforms," according to a Senate GOP aide not authorized to speak publicly.