Pretty pictures sold Trump on outdoors bill, backers say

Showing President Donald Trump beautiful pictures of national parks helped Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., win the crucial backing they needed to get their public lands bill in motion.

The senators, both considered vulnerable and in need of moderate voters in November, said on Wednesday that they needed Trump’s support to coax Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring their outdoors package to the Senate floor.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 73-25 to pass the legislative vehicle for the outdoors package after less than two weeks of debate and no substantive amendments.

Gardner, the bill’s sponsor, said the lawmakers met with Trump and Larry Kudlow, his top economic adviser, in the White House's Roosevelt Room a few months ago.

Gardner showed Trump a photo of a Colorado national park.