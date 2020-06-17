Policing bill authors to get action they’ve long sought

Most lawmakers pushing for an overhaul of policing practices are speaking about meeting the moment, but members who have long advocated for policies in legislation now under consideration have a different message: It’s about time.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will consider a 137-page policing overhaul package that contains several bills that have languished in Congress for years.

Taken individually, the measures have had scattershot support. But the collective package put together after the May 25 death of George Floyd has majority backing. The 225 co-sponsors are all Democrats.

The Senate is drafting its own bill, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear that the House package, which he said amounts to federalizing policing issues, stands no chance in his chamber.

“That’s a nonstarter,” McConnell said. “The House version is going nowhere in the Senate. It’s basically typical Democratic overreach to try to control everything in Washington. We have no interest in that.”