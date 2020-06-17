Key GOP senator endorses permanent telehealth provisions

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairman Lamar Alexander on Wednesday called on Congress to make permanent two temporary telehealth changes enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexander called for Medicare to permanently pay doctors for telehealth visits regardless of the patient’s location, and to keep in place new types of telehealth services, such as emergency room visits, eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Republican called for preserving gains made through telehealth in a white paper focused on preparing for future pandemics.

Telehealth exploded once the coronavirus shuttered doctors’ offices across the nation, turbocharging the shift to virtual care. Congress responded by allowing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to waive a series of wonky restrictions on telehealth during the public health emergency. For instance, one provision suspended the so-called originating site rule restricting patients from using telehealth in their homes.

“We ought to stop and think for a moment about how significant a change this is and whether it would have even possibly happened without this crisis,” Alexander said in a hearing on telehealth Wednesday.