Fed’s Powell warns Congress to not let up on COVID-19 relief

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued Wednesday to warn lawmakers that the economic recovery could stall if emergency fiscal measures end too soon.

“It would be a concern if Congress were to pull back from the support that it is providing too quickly,” Powell testified before the House Financial Services Committee.

“I wouldn't presume to prescribe exactly what you should — or should not — do, but I would say that it would be wise to look at ways to continue to support both to people who are out of work, and also smaller businesses that may not have vast resources for a continued period of time — not forever but for a period of time — so that we can get through this critical phase,” he added. “The economy is just now beginning to recover. It's a critical phase and I think that support would be well placed at this time.”

Powell made similar remarks before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. In addition to encouraging Congress to continue to support unemployed workers and small businesses, Powell also laid out the severe economic consequences of not bailing out states and localities.

Most Republicans in Congress have been hesitant to endorse further fiscal steps, saying they prefer to wait and see how the economy responds to the emergency packages enacted since the pandemic hit.