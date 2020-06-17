Lieutenant governor can seem like a thankless, nameless job with little power, so it’s hard to believe that losing a race for a state’s No. 2 position would come with any benefits. But right now, there are more failed LG candidates than former lieutenant governors on Capitol Hill, and a handful of similar candidates are running this year to join them.

Unsuccessful candidates for lieutenant governor got off to a rough start recently with Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico’s loss in the Georgia Senate primary. Amico was part of the ticket with former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams that lost a close race in 2018. This year, Amico received just 12 percent in the Senate primary won by former 6th District hopeful Jon Ossoff.

Democrats better hope that doesn’t portend losses for their other unsuccessful lieutenant governor candidates running for Congress around the country this cycle.

In Iowa’s 2nd District, Democrats nominated Rita Hart. The former state senator ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2018 on a ticket that lost by less than 3 points. This year, she’s trying to keep the open House seat in Democratic hands now that Rep. Dave Loebsack is retiring. Inside Elections rates the race Tilt Democratic.

In Indiana’s 5th District, Democrats nominated Christina Hale. The former state representative lost a bid for lieutenant governor in 2016 on a ticket that fell short by 6 points. The ticket also lost the central Indiana district she’s running in now, although her chances improved when Republicans nominated conservative state Sen. Victoria Spartz. The race is rated Likely Republican.