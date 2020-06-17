Face masks required in House committee hearings, congressional physician says

House lawmakers are now required to wear masks during in-person committee meetings, but it’s up to the chairmen and chairwomen of those panels to decide on enforcement.

Following updated guidance from attending physician Brian Monahan, Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has asked committee leaders to invoke the chamber’s rule on decorum to prevent members who choose not to wear face coverings from taking part in hearings within the committee meeting rooms.

It’s all part of the effort to adapt to the new reality of conducting legislative business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

House committee leaders are being requested to enforce rules of decorum in order to require the use of masks, a senior Democratic aide familiar with the speaker’s directive said.