Trump administration eyes potential vaccine by January 2021

The Trump administration is pushing for a coronavirus vaccine to protect some Americans by January 2021, but researchers and Democratic lawmakers are concerned about outside pressure on the complex process.

The initiative, known as Operation Warp Speed, is an effort by the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services to develop vaccines and drugs, fueled by at least $10 billion Congress provided for that purpose under the roughly $2 trillion March coronavirus relief package (PL 116-136).

A list of vaccine candidates will be winnowed from 14 to seven that will advance to early clinical trials in the coming weeks, senior administration officials said during a background briefing with reporters Tuesday. Three to five candidates will then benefit from hundreds of millions in taxpayer spending on new U.S. pharmaceutical plants to manufacture and distribute them.

A supply of any vaccine or medicine that receives millions in taxpayer aid will be available to the U.S. government, officials said. Some of this public supply will be made available for free to anyone who wants a vaccine and cannot afford it, they said.

Officials said the vaccine could be made available through a tiered system, with vulnerable older Americans, people with preexisting conditions, people performing “essential services” and the military receiving priority. But they cautioned that will ultimately depend on the safety data coming out of the clinical trials.