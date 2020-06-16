Screaming into Capitol Hill’s ice cream void

“Captain Cookie!” reads the sign above an empty Capitol Hill storefront on 7th Street Southeast. The exclamation point signals excitement, but the construction paper-covered windows imply you’ll have to wait.

Dessert lovers on the Hill despaired when not one but two shops closed down last fall. After losing Pitango Gelato and Trickling Springs Creamery, the area around Eastern Market felt almost sugar-free.

Hope surged in January, when Captain Cookie and the Milkman, known for its food trucks and ice cream sandwiches, announced it would open another brick-and-mortar store, with a “Spring 2020” debut. Now that date is slipping past.