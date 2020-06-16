Revised Boeing bill in Senate targets regulatory coziness

A revised bill that would overhaul the FAA aircraft certification process in the wake of two devastating Boeing 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 aims to do more to bar the influence of aircraft manufacturers.

The updated bill, authored by Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the ranking Democrat on the committee, comes just as the panel prepares for a Wednesday hearing with FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson.

Investigations into the certification of the Boeing 737 Max found that Boeing employees and test pilots were often too cozy with regulators, bragging privately about using “Jedi mind tricks” to persuade regulators to approve their aircraft.

The proposal introduced Tuesday would keep the organization designation authorization process that allowed the FAA to outsource parts of the certification process to Boeing employees, but would require the FAA to approve which employees performed the certification tasks and to develop guidance for their technical qualifications.

