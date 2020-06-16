

ANALYSIS — I’m old enough to remember (and so are you, if you are reading this) when the 2020 election was going to be about Russia or impeachment or Charlottesville or Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders or the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation vote or a hundred other things that we’ve already forgotten.

Journalists and talking heads like to see every big event as decisive when, in fact, few are. As I have argued repeatedly, most events simply don’t have a major impact on our elections. They matter only if they are big enough to define the parties, the president or his opposition.

The events cited above did help define our key political players (including the president and a few senators up for election this year), and that is crucially important. But most events on most days are little more than political filler, no matter how much chatter there is about them on cable television shows.

This is meant only to remind you that the two huge topics that now absorb our attention — the COVID-19 pandemic and our current important discussion on civil rights, human rights, fairness, equality and police behavior — could find themselves competing with other issues in the fall.

Sure, that is unlikely given the enormous impact the coronavirus and George Floyd’s killing have had on the country, but I would have said the same thing about the dramatic events I cited earlier.