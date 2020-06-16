Ethics Committee extends review into Rep. Sanford Bishop’s campaign spending

The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it is extending a review into a matter involving Georgia Democratic Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr..

The matter concerning Bishop, a 14-term lawmaker, was transmitted from the Office of Congressional Ethics, a nonpartisan, independent investigative arm of the House, on Feb. 10. OCE sends matters to the Ethics Committee if it finds substantial reason to believe a violation occurred. Unlike OCE, the Ethics panel can issue subpoenas and discipline members.

A spokesperson for Bishop said the OCE was looking into his campaign's expenditures and that he is cooperating.

“The Office of Congressional Ethics notified Congressman Bishop that it was reviewing his campaign’s disbursement reports,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The Congressman is cooperating fully in this matter in an open and transparent way. This includes conducting a thorough review of his campaign finance reports to identify all necessary corrective steps to resolve this matter in a timely fashion. The Congressman takes ethical issues very seriously and has always been committed to complying with all campaign finance regulations and standards of conduct.”

Tom Rust, a spokesperson for the Ethics Committee, had no comment.