CIA suffered historic data loss from lax cybersecurity, report says

In early 2017 the Central Intelligence Agency suffered a massive data loss when an agency employee stole vast quantities of information including some of its most secretive hacking tools because of lax cybersecurity measures, according to a redacted investigation report obtained by Sen. Ron Wyden, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The employee took away about about 180 gigabytes to as much as 34 terabytes — or the equivalent of about 11.6 million to 2.2 billion pages of Microsoft Word documents — which included some of the agency's most valuable hacking tools from its so-called Vault 7, according to the report. The employee later gave the data to Wikileaks, which published it in a series of posts.

Citing the CIA's task force report that examined the breach, Wyden said in a letter addressed to the newly installed Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that the agency had "prioritized building cyber weapons at the expense of securing their own systems."

In a statement accompanying the letter, Wyden said his office obtained the redacted investigative report after the Justice Department introduced the material as evidence in a court case. Federal prosecutors have charged a former software engineer Joshua Shulte, but his family and lawyers have said he is not responsible, the New York Times reported in 2018.

The probe into the CIA leak found that the agency's "day-to-day security practices had become woefully lax … most of our sensitive cyber weapons were not compartmented" and users shared their passwords with one another. The CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence had no plan on mitigation if its weapons were stolen, the investigation found.