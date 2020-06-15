Supreme Court rejects Trump’s challenge to ‘sanctuary’ law

The Supreme Court on Monday denied the Trump administration’s attempt to challenge California’s so-called sanctuary law that limits local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr., were the lone dissenters who said the court should have taken up the case, U.S. v. California.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement he was “heartened” by the decision.

“We’re protecting Californians’ right to decide how we do public safety in our state,” he said. “The Trump Administration does not have the authority to commandeer state resources.”

The White House did not immediately comment on the decision.