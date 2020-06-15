Police overhaul, parks bill take center stage: Road Ahead

The Senate is expected to take high-profile votes and Republicans plan to release a police overhaul proposal this week as panels in both chambers hold hearings on a variety of topics from social justice to the coronavirus.

The House is not in session, but committees will remain at work. As a push to pass a lands bill recedes into the rearview mirror, the Senate focus will shift to the GOP policing bill leaders say is expected to be released Wednesday.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., made the rounds on Sunday's news programs revealing the major pillars of the GOP's not-yet-released police overhaul — which don't include relaxing immunity from lawsuits. Scott called qualified immunity, a priority for Democrats, a "poison pill" that would sink the effort.

The bill, according to Scott, would require jurisdictions to report to Department of Justice databases regarding incidents of "serious bodily injury and death," and look at "training and tactics" and "officer misconduct."

Scott left the door open for talks on other ways to handle problematic officers. He also welcomed conversations on issues like so-called no-knock warrants and bans on chokeholds.