FDA revokes authorization for drugs Trump touted for COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that hospitals should no longer administer hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, the experimental COVID-19 treatments championed by President Donald Trump.

The FDA found the drugs are “unlikely to be effective” in these patients, and said it received reports of serious cardiac adverse events. “Serious” adverse events result in death, are life-threatening, or prolong hospitalization, according to FDA.

“The known and potential benefits of CQ and HCQ no longer outweigh the known and potential risks for the authorized use,” FDA Chief Scientist Denise M. Hinton wrote in a letter to Gary L. Disbrow, deputy assistant secretary at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

The drugs no longer meet the legal requirements of an emergency use authorization, a pathway that makes drugs available in advance of full FDA approval in emergencies, the FDA said. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar must determine if the waivers of FDA regulations are warranted to “mitigate the effects of” or “reduce the severity of” a public health emergency.

“Current U.S. treatment guidelines do not recommend the use of CQ or HCQ in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial,” Hinton’s letter reads.