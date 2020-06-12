Kansas Senate candidate’s ad survey hits the wrong inbox

It’s rare that candidates gets to see a batch of television ads from their opponent’s campaign before they air, but that’s what happened in the Kansas Senate race.

Plumbing company owner Bob Hamilton is one of nearly a dozen Republicans running for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican incumbent Pat Roberts. The political newcomer has been airing television ads since the beginning of May, but an online survey with five, fully-produced unaired ads was sent out last week and one survey found its way to someone supporting another candidate in the race.

Getting feedback on ads is commonplace in big races, particularly for statewide and presidential campaigns. For decades, that was done with an in-person focus group where a moderator shows the potential ad on a screen and asks for feedback. While more ad testing was moving online even before the coronavirus changed social protocols, it’s rare that opposing campaigns and reporters get to see ads before they are on the air.

In this case, potential respondents were texted a link last week to a survey where they could watch five different ads. After each one, the person was given a multiple-choice question, “Did the advertisement make you more likely or less likely to vote for Bob Hamilton? If the ad made no difference on your vote, please just say so.”

Kansas GOP Senate candidate Bob Hamilton's campaign sent out a survey asking voters to rate ads he was considering running.

At the end, respondents were asked to choose a favorite. “Of the 5 ads shown, which advertisement stood out to you the most? The video about making puns about what he’ll do in Washington. The video about not being establishment and fixing Washington politics. The video about illegal immigration, sancturary [sic] cities and China. The video about not being a sumo wrestler and not giving away pizza and cable. The video about law & order, riots, and the media. Not sure.”