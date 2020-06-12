House aims to vote on public lands legislation by July 4

The House could vote before July 4 on a massive public lands package, a senior Democratic aide told CQ Roll Call.

The Senate is scheduled to resume debate Monday and vote to adopt the public lands bill as a substitute amendment to an underlying tax bill. A final vote to pass the amended bill could come as early as Tuesday before it's sent to the House.

It's unclear if some House members will push to make changes to the bill when it's taken up.

A spokesperson for Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., who introduced the original House companion bill, said the lawmaker expects the House to take the Senate-passed legislation directly to the floor. But the spokesperson added that the exact path through the House is subject to leadership's call.

The Senate has been debating the public lands bill this week and voted 65-19 early Friday to invoke cloture on the substitute amendment that would add the public lands package to the tax measure.