Corrected 1 p.m. | It’s an unusual time for a former small-town police officer to be running for Congress, especially as a Democrat in a Kentucky district carried by President Donald Trump.

But Josh Hicks is trying to meet the moment. Now working as a lawyer in Lexington, the retired Marine has made the headline item on his résumé the five years he spent as a member of the Maysville Police Department at the same time when outrage about police officers killing black civilians has led to protests across the country.

“This is obviously a problem, and where we have broken the public trust, where the the public trust is lacking, then it’s our responsibility as law enforcement officers, or in my case, as a former law enforcement officer, to stand up and say [that] the only way to regain this trust is to prove that we’re accountable to that community, and prove that we’re dedicated to being public servants,” Hicks said in a recent interview. “And I think that is a message that’s resonating. I’ve seen it from police chiefs across the country.”

Hicks is the likely Democratic challenger to Republican Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky’s 6th District, which encompasses the cities of Lexington and Richmond, as well as the state capital of Frankfort.

Democrats believe the district is winnable, with Barr having won by just over 3 points in 2018 against Democrat Amy McGrath. But Trump carried the district by more than 15 points in 2016, and both the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be on the ballot this November. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Solid Republican.