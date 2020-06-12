CDC releases new safety guidance as states lift limits

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new guidelines for people who are considering venturing out in their communities and warned that attending large gatherings remains a high risk.

The CDC’s guidance for attending gatherings and going out if people choose to do so comes as President Donald Trump has announced he’ll return to holding large campaign rallies next week, and the Republican National Committee announced Thursday that the party would gather in Jacksonville, Florida, in August to celebrate Trump’s renomination.

CDC Director Robert Redfield said in the agency’s first news conference since March that it is important for people to remember that the pandemic is still ongoing. He said people should continue social distancing and taking steps like hand-washing and wearing a cloth mask to protect themselves and others from the virus.

“I know that people are eager to return to normal activities and ways of life; however, it’s important that we remember that the situation is unprecedented and that the pandemic has not ended,” Redfield said.

The guidance recommends that people attending gatherings use proper hand hygiene, wear cloth facial coverings and maintain social distancing, or keeping a 6-foot distance from others, when possible. It says attending virtual events is the lowest-risk option, while the highest-risk is attending a large, in-person gathering where it’s difficult to keep 6 feet apart from others and people from different communities are attending.