Smith unsatisfied with Pentagon answers on protest response

House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith on Thursday remained locked in a stalemate with Pentagon leaders amid requests for them to testify before the oversight panel on the military's role in response to recent nationwide protests, and particularly those within Washington, D.C.

The Washington Democrat has demanded information from Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, firing off a blistering letter Wednesday criticizing them for failing to answer written questions and refusing to appear before the committee.

Milley and Esper did eventually respond, but their answers provided very little new information on their role specifically, and the military's general role, in the response to the protests, which were spurred by the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody.

Esper and Milley were specifically asked about the military's involvement in the clearing of largely peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square on the evening of June 1. Minutes later, Esper and Milley joined President Donald Trump in walking from the White House across the square to St. John’s Church, where Esper posed for photographs alongside the president, who held up a Bible.

Milley was wearing combat fatigues, and was interviewed hours later walking around the streets of Washington.