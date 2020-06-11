Chicago police officers were caught on video using Rep. Bobby L. Rush’s burglarized campaign office as a hangout while people looted a nearby shopping center, the Illinois Democrat said Thursday.

Rush and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a news conference that video footage shows about a dozen police officers using the office on the South Side of Chicago as a campsite of sorts: napping, helping themselves to snacks and putting their feet up on desks while looting of area businesses took place.

Rush said he was alerted by a phone call that his campaign offices had been burglarized earlier on May 31, as looting and fires occurred in the area. The video footage shows the officers in the office around 1 a.m. on June 1. Photos shown at the news conference Thursday show a large broken window at the front of the office space.

Police officials confirmed that 13 officers had been “relaxing” in the office.

Rush said video footage shows them “lounging in my office,” including at least three supervisor-level officers. “One was asleep on my couch in my campaign office,” Rush said.