Members eye expunging all traces of Confederacy in military

President Donald Trump just ripped Sen. Elizabeth Warren for proposing that military bases named after Confederates be changed.

“Seriously failed presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren, just introduced an Amendment on the renaming of many of our legendary Military Bases from which we trained to WIN two World Wars,” Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.

What Trump may not know is that, under the Massachusetts Democrat's proposal and another one in the House, not only would the bases be renamed but also any Dixie flags and stickers would come down — as would all other traces in the U.S. military of what some Southerners and historical revisionists still call the "lost cause" of the Confederacy.

Likewise, a draft House bill by Reps. Anthony G. Brown, D-Md., and Don Bacon, R-Neb., goes beyond renaming installations.

It would require within one year that the Pentagon do away with names on installations "and other property of the Department of Defense" if the designations honor the Confederacy or otherwise do not comport with the armed services' core values.