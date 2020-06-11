Hoyer details upcoming House floor schedule

Infrastructure week is coming to the House at the end of the month as Democrats plan to bring their highway reauthorization bill to the floor June 30.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, speaking during a BakerHostetler webinar Thursday, offered some details about the floor schedule for late June and July, including plans to spend three days debating an infrastructure package.

First up, though, when the House returns June 25 is Democrats’ policing overhaul. Hoyer said the House will consider that bill, which the Judiciary Committee is expected to mark up next week, as well as what he said would be other “significant” legislation on June 25 and 26.

The week of June 29, the House will consider legislation to stabilize the 2010 health care law and the infrastructure package, Hoyer said.

Hoyer did not specify whether the infrastructure package will include pieces beyond the five-year, $494 billion surface transportation bill Democrats unveiled earlier this month. He said the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is planning to mark up the bill June 17.